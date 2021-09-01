Cancel
Temple, TX

Little Elm Valley Water issues boil notice for Short Cut Road customers

By STAFF REPORT
Temple Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday for customers who live east of Short Cut Road near Temple due to a leak on a main distribution line. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

