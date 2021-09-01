Marvel Theories That Would Explain Why We've Never Seen The Eternals
Marvel's Eternals are as powerful as Thor and as old and wise as ... well, Thor. So, why is this the first time we're hearing from them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The trailer for Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" gave us one reason as to why this found family of ancient near-Gods has not shown their gorgeous faces: It's against their code, apparently. When Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) asks Sersi (Gemma Chan) why the Eternals didn't stop Thanos, she tells him that the Eternals were "instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved." That's the party line.www.imdb.com
