Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Here's Where You Can Stream Or Rent Every Planet Of The Apes Movie

By Jeremy Mathai
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike any long-running franchise, the "Planet of the Apes" movies share a fascinating developmental history and a colorful selection of very high highs set against infamously low lows. Anyone interested in embarking on a tour through the original movies and the new trilogy can expect to go from one of the unquestioned pillars of sci-fi and one of the most famous plot twists in cinema, to some lesser but uniquely compelling sequels...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Of The Apes#Pillars#Sequels#High Highs#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videos/Film

The Best '90s Movies You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now

There's something magical about '90s movies. Looking back, the '90s seem like a simpler time. The economy was booming, and movies were greenlit faster than ever. Summer popcorn flicks from the '90s are a thing unto themselves — huge, bombastic blockbusters that rival today's superhero movies in terms of pure fun. There's something charming about the special effects, which didn't age all that well but were cutting-edge at the time. The costumes (and hairstyles) are ridiculous. The '90s was a decade of excess, and movies from that era embrace it. At the time, the possibilities seemed limitless.
Movies/Film

Will There Be A Sequel To War For The Planet Of The Apes? Here's What We Know

Fox, long before Disney purchased the studio, hit one of the most unlikely homeruns in the modern era of blockbuster filmmaking with 2011's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." Directed by Rubert Wyatt, the reboot served as a modern reinvention of the "Planet of the Apes" franchise, opting to go the prequel route to tell the story in a more linear fashion. They weren't going to repeat the mistakes of Tim Burton's ill-fated remake.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Streaming on Plex: Best Movies and TV Shows You Can Watch for FREE in September

This article is sponsored by Plex. You can download the Free Plex App now by clicking here!. There’s an overwhelming amount of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming services this fall. If you’re starving for new content, it’s set to be a fantastic time, but if your wallet is starving for funds, it can be pretty stressful. With studios and content providers spreading their libraries out across so many different streaming services, keeping up with all of your favorites can get expensive. Thankfully, Plex TV is here to keep you entertained without breaking the bank.
MoviesWTAJ

Here’s how you can get paid $1,300 to watch scary movies

(WTAJ) — Are you a horror movie buff? Opportunity awaits: one company wants to pay someone to watch scary films this October. FinanceBuzz wants to hire a “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst” to record their heart rate while watching 13 of some of the top horror movies. The new hire will be paid $1,300 and will be sent a Fitbit to record their heart rate, along with a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MoviesPopculture

Chadwick Boseman Movies: Here's Which Ones Are Streaming

With Aug. 28 marking the anniversary of Chadwick Boseman's tragic death, many of his fans are looking to revisit his work and appreciate his talent. Luckily for fans who don't already own physical copies of films like Black Panther and Get on Up, several streaming services are hosting Boseman's work as an actor.
Moviesarcamax.com

Virtually every movie coming to theaters or streaming this fall

We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this fall, from Sept. 1 through Nov. 5. All release dates are theatrical, except where noted, and subject to change. Teen comedy with Lily Patra, Pan Rugtawatr and Eoin O’Brien. Digital only. Kaczmarek Digital Media Group. Sept. 2. "Afterlife of the...
TV ShowsCNET

Meet Nestflix, where fake movies and TV shows are the real deal

"Hey, Claudius. You killed my father. Big mistake." You haven't seen Hamlet till you've seen Arnold Schwarzenegger in the starring role as a ripped, cigar-puffing prince shoving his corrupt uncle out of a castle window. You probably won't catch the scene at any Shakespeare film festival, but you will see...
MoviesCollider

Blood, Terror, and Torsos: Five Italian Giallo You Can Watch Right Now

With the upcoming Malignant, James Wan will return to his horror roots after a deep dive to Atlantis. From the film’s recently-released poster and trailer, there are some heavy nods towards the Italian horror subgenre known as Giallo. With its origins in pulp paperbacks, the title has become synonymous with colorful mysteries involving gruesome deaths, masked killers, and a lot of thinly-veiled eroticism. Giallos have had a significant impact throughout the entire history of film, as movies such as Klute and Eyes of Laura Mars were influenced by the horror-influenced subgenre.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Streaming 101: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Mubi in August 2021

We as moviegoers, in America especially, expand beyond the expected Hollywood offers only rarely, and willfully cut ourselves off from the rich cinematic libraries of the rest of the world. Occasionally a Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) or Roma (2018) or Parasite (2019) breaks through – but only occasionally – and the rest stands as an incalculable loss to us. Mubi, however, seeks to redress this imbalance. Sharing much of contemporary global cinema with its subscribers one day at a time, it is easily the most fascinating streaming service on the market: and what it lacks for in crowd pleasers it more than makes up for with compelling, challenging and remarkable films from the world entire.
DrinksBillboard

Post Malone Wine: Here's Where You Can Find Maison No. 9 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. More than a year after he first released his new rosé wine, Post Malone's "Maison No. 9" continues to be a hot-seller on liquor store shelves across the country. Now, fans of the singer -- and fans of rosé -- will be able to pick up a bottle of Post Malone's wine online, saving the headache of heading to the store, only to find the popular wine sold out and out of stock.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel comes to Netflix: Why do we love scaring ourselves with horror movies?

Horror movies: you either love them or hate them. It’s rare you’ll find anyone sitting on the fence about cult classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which Netflix has just announced will be getting a sequel.Murderous villain Leatherface will return in a follow-up to the notorious 1974 movie set in the present day, directed by David Blue Garcia.Leatherface is coming to Netflix. @ElsieKFisher, Sarah Yarkin, @jacoblatimore and @MoeDunford will star in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a new chapter in the iconic horror franchise that is set in the present day and returns to the roots of Tobe Hooper’s horror classic— Netflix...
Retailimdb.com

Best ’90s Movies Worth Adding to Your Blu-ray Collection

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The ’90s might just be the biggest and best decade when it comes...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a sensation at the Oscars is now on Netflix

In recent years, the films that participated in the category a Best Foreign Film in the delivery of The Oscar Awards They knew how to have great relevance worldwide. Just look at the winners in the 2019 ceremonies, Roma, 2020, Parasite, and 2021, Another round, to understand the scope of these projections. Today, all three tapes can be seen in the catalog of Netflix, thanks to the addition of the film of Thomas Vinterberg to the platform.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
TV & VideosCNET

The full list of 42 movies Netflix is releasing in fall 2021

Starved for new movies? Mediocre or otherwise? Netflix has you covered. It has you covered every single week this year, all the way through fall. The streamer released a list of upcoming movies in its 2021 slate earlier this year, with the promise it would release one new movie a week. That list was incomplete: Now the streamer has released the rest of its slate.
Movieswomansday.com

The 21 Best Serial Killer Movies to Watch All Year Round

There's something so fascinating about the desire people have to watch scary movies, especially movies about serial killers. In theory, it shouldn't be fun at all to intentionally scare oneself, but yet the horror film industry is thriving. Coltan Scrivner, a PhD candidate from the University of Chicago's Department of Comparative Human Development, told Health that he thinks people love to terrify themselves with these kinds of films because they're essentially building a survival kit of their own and thinking about how they, themselves would adapt to certain scenarios. "It's about trying to learn to predict the world around you," Scrivner said. "I think people who watch them a lot are learning how to deal with uncertainty and suspense and anxiety."
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...

Comments / 0

Community Policy