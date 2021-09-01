Colton Underwood Spotted Enjoying Romantic Hawaiian Getaway With Jordan C. Brown

Gus Kenworthy offers his ‘support’ and ‘advice’ to Colton Underwood after he came out as gay in an upcoming new Netflix series. Olympic gold medalist Gus Kenworthy will appear in an upcoming Netflix series as he helps former Bachelor Colton Underwood navigate his life as a gay man, following his public coming out in April 2021. While little has been revealed about the show, Gus spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview and dished on what to expect. “I’m just offering insight and support where I can because I also came out publicly and had a bit of a platform prior to that,” he told HL. “I feel like I’ve walked that path, certainly more so than he has, so I tried to offer advice and support in ways that I could.”