Colton Underwood Spotted Enjoying Romantic Hawaiian Getaway With Jordan C. Brown
Colton Underwood's got himself rosy new romance, or so it seems. After opening up about his sexuality and coming out as gay in April, the Bachelor alum appears to have updated his relationship status from single to taken. A source confirms to E! News that Colton is currently enjoying a romantic Hawaiian getaway with political strategist Jordan C. Brown. Multiple outlets, including TMZ, who first reported the news, had previously confirmed the identity of Colton's mystery man was Jordan. According to our insider, the dynamic duo looked "very coupled up" and were spotted holding hands during their beachy trip in Maui at the Four Seasons...www.imdb.com
