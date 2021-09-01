Michael Gandolfini: Becoming Tony Soprano Allowed Me to Say Hello and Goodbye to Late Father
David Chase’s “The Many Saints of Newark” has generated buzz for months now not only because it’s a prequel movie to “The Sopranos” but also because it casts Michael Gandolfini in the role made iconic by his late father, James Gandolfini. Michael stars in “Many Saints” as a young Tony Soprano, an idealistic teenager whose world view is shaped by his relationship to his mafioso uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). In a new interview with Empire magazine, Michael called accepting his late father’s Tony Soprano role “the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make.”www.imdb.com
