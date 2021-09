If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Aug. 31 only has a few changes from yesterday's big shakeup, which saw two new movies -- He's All That and SAS: Rise of the Black Swan -- join the list in the top two spots. They're still at No. 1 and 2, followed by Jason Momoa's Sweet Girl and the Bob Ross documentary. The sports documentary Untold: Caitlyn Jenner rejoins the list at No. 10, knocking Really Love off.