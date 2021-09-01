'Go-getter' Argyle firefighter hospitalized with COVID-19 is improving, official says

An Argyle fire captain who has been with the local fire department for half of his life has been in the hospital with COVID-19 for more than a month now. Capt. Stephen Forrest, 36, has had good days and bad days, Chief Mac Hohenberger of the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 said Wednesday. Hohenberger said it looks like Forrest will survive the illness, adding that prayers from the Denton County community have helped greatly.