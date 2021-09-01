Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Experiment Is Coming to a Lab Near You
A day before Disney’s “interesting experiment” — otherwise known as the theatrical release of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — Paramount announced delays for “Top Gun: Maverick” from November to May 2022, the October release of “Jackass Forever” until February, and “Mission: Impossible 7” from May 2022 to November 2022. For the latest Marvel film, these new variables raise the already high stakes for its Labor Day weekend performance.www.imdb.com
