Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Experiment Is Coming to a Lab Near You

By Tom Brueggemann
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day before Disney’s “interesting experiment” — otherwise known as the theatrical release of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — Paramount announced delays for “Top Gun: Maverick” from November to May 2022, the October release of “Jackass Forever” until February, and “Mission: Impossible 7” from May 2022 to November 2022. For the latest Marvel film, these new variables raise the already high stakes for its Labor Day weekend performance.

