As part of World Princess Week, Disney has shared new concept art and the latest developments for the upcoming retheme of Splash Mountain to “The Princess and the Frog.”. As you can see in the new image above, the story of the reimagined attraction will take place after the final kiss, as Naveen and Louis join Tiana on her latest adventure — hosting a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration, featuring original music inspired by songs from the animated film. Tiana will lead the way on this journey, and guests will be able to encounter friends old and new along the way as well.