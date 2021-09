In an industrial provincial town in 1990s Ukraine, we meet a young man nicknamed “Rhino” – an aggressive delinquent during his childhood and now a violent criminal, we watch him grow against the backdrop of the trials and tribulations of his family and love life. Navigating through post-Soviet times in a cut-throat society, Rhino quickly rises through the ranks in a local criminal gang, but his ascent to leadership is not without devastating sacrifices for his life and the loved ones around him. As we delve deeper into Rhino’s journey, with the world around him collapsing, his internal conflict that tears at him intensifies – but is he able to find redemption before it’s too late?