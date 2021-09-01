Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

A local's guide to Dubai, UAE

By Alice Holtha m
cntraveller.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaving behind her career as an electrical engineer in pursuit of her passion for design, Latifa Al Gurg founded her fashion brand, Twisted Roots, in 2014. A celebration of her travels-and the inspiration she picks up along the way-her designs are an homage to the culture and heritage of each destination she visits, although her Emirati roots influence the quality craftsmanship and acute attention to detail. Her latest project, as the designer of Expo 2020 Dubai's uniforms, is among her most exciting yet.

www.cntraveller.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubai Creek#Downtown Dubai#Uae#Twisted Roots#The World#Cond Nast Traveller#The Etihad Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Local’s Guide to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnian-Australian actor Reshad Strik has appeared in films and television shows all over the world, from Hollywood to Turkey, where he’s currently the host of the Turkish travel show Ailenin Yeni Üyesi (“The New Family Member”). He’s also the owner of Sarajevo’s hippest coffee shop, the Ministry of Ćejf. This...
Worldcntraveller.com

A local's guide to French Polynesia

A self-described cultural life coach, Tahiarii Pariente founded his own adventure-tourism outfit, Polynesian Escape, as a way to show intrepid travellers the real French Polynesia. This interview is part of The World Made Local, a global collaboration between the seven international editions of Condé Nast Traveler in which 100 people...
Lifestylecntraveller.com

A local's guide to Chiang Mai, Thailand

While Bangkok makes the most noise with its splashy hotel arrivals and Michelin-starred restaurants, the creative thrum of Chiang Mai, Thailand's northern cultural capital, is gradually turning up the volume. With the just-opened Kalm Village, a craft-focused concept store, gallery and community space in the moated Old City, co-founder and creative director Achariyar Rojanapirom aims to pin Chiang Mai even firmer onto the global art map.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Zayury Jimenez Torres was born into a family of mescaleros. After her grandfather passed away, she made it her dream to one day continue his work and start her own mezcal company. In 2018, she partnered with retired music producer and musician (and fellow mezcal aficionado) Keith Forsey to found Mano y Corazón.
Lifestylecntraveller.com

A local's guide to St. Petersburg, Russia

Kristina Avdeeva is not just a great travel photographer. She is also a person who, along with her partner, Niko Tsarev, shares her love for the sea and sailing in a project called Sea Soul Diary. Together they travel the world in search of pristine waters and unique sailboats and, above all, dive into the local culture, making every journey a learning experience.
Lifestylecntraveller.com

A local’s guide to Dhaka, Bangladesh

For England-born, Dhaka-based art enthusiast Nadia Samdani, the time for Bangladesh is now. Whether it’s for the business opportunities (lots of start-ups have found a home in the capital) or the cultural cachet being created as we speak, Samdani wants the world to know that there’s more to her country than what they might see on the news. And with her art foundation, a successful biennial, and a soon-to-open sculpture park, Samdani is part of a new generation of Bangladeshis working tirelessly to build the modern face of the capital.
Entertainmentcntraveller.com

A local's guide to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Yuna is a Malaysian R&B and pop singer and songwriter who started writing her own songs at the age of 14. She wanted to be a lawyer before winning a spot on a local talent show and rising to fame through her strong following on MySpace. Today she owns her own record label, Yuna Room Records, where she manages and supports local indie artists, and has collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams and Usher.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to the Dominican Republic

Inés Páez, known as Chef Tita, has been cooking since she was 17 years old and a judge on her country’s MasterChef. Currently she is known as the forerunner of the new Dominican cuisine, as well as one of the creators of the Gastronomic Diplomacy program in her country. This...
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Mandarin Oriental's Newest Hotel Is a Waterfront Paradise

One of the world’s most luxurious hotels brands is bringing its lavish service and clean design to Istanbul for the first time. Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul opened on Aug. 22, 2021, on the shores of the Bosphorus on the European side of the famous waterway, near the posh Nistansi neighborhood and just 15 minutes away from Taksim Square. It joins Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, as the second location in Turkey.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Jumeirah Group announces the opening of stunning new address in Maldives

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, today announced a new international resort, Jumeirah Maldives, which will welcome its first guests from 1 October 2021. Adding to Jumeirah Group's growing portfolio of hotels, guests can now discover Jumeirah Maldives, an all-villa luxury resort tucked...
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

IHG Phuket & Koh Samui Offers

IHG Hotels in late July launched its “Sandbox” deals for stays in Phuket, which opened for vaccinated international visitors on July 1, and Koh Samui opened for tourists in mid-July. IHG Rewards members that book a stay a minimum of five nights can get bonus points, a discount, breakfast, F&B...
LifestylePhys.org

Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party

Fish dart across mosaic floors and into the ruined villas, where holidaying Romans once drank, plotted and flirted in the party town of Baiae, now an underwater archaeological park near Naples. Statues which once decorated luxury abodes in this beachside resort are now playgrounds for crabs off the coast of...
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Poltrona Frau unveils outdoor furniture for ‘boundless living’

‘Homes have become our lives: traditional boundaries between private and public, indoor and outdoor have become less and less defined,’ says Poltrona Frau CEO Nicola Coropulis, as the Italian furniture company unveils its inaugural outdoor collection at Salone del Mobile 2021, with furniture and lighting by Roberto Lazzeroni, Ludovica and Roberto Palomba (two design studios that have contributed to the company’s identity over the past ten years) and new collaborator, Japanese designer Kensaku Oshiro. Titled ‘Boundless Living’, the collection explores how the domestic setting evolved during the pandemic.
Visual Artdallassun.com

Friday essay: 10 photography exhibitions that defined Australia

Australians have always loved photography exhibitions. They are consistently among the most well attended at our museums and galleries, and have formed an important part of our cultural landscape since the middle of the 19th century. Our research reveals a fascinating history of encounters, spaces, and techniques of display -...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Zenubud Bali / ANTI - Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Zenubud is a complex of villas perched on a jungle ravine in central Bali, Indonesia, framed by the soothing Ubudian rice fields and rivers. The pristine tropical landscape and steeply sloped site prove to be quite a challenge for the project, but they also beautifully add character to the architecture.
PhotographyThe Guardian

Australian Geographic nature photographer of the year 2021 – in pictures

A leafy seadragon, a flock of galahs and ‘ghostly’ mushrooms are among the subjects captured in some of this year’s best nature photographs. The 2021 Australian Geographic nature photographer of the year competition is produced by the South Australian Museum. It is open to photographers from around the world for images taken in the region of Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy