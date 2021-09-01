Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Europe in the streaming age forms the focus of a Series Mania debate

By Fabien Lemercier
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmongst the great number of professional conferences organised in Series Mania, within the wider framework of the Forum and the Lille Dialogues, the topic of the growth of streaming platforms (in all their forms) was addressed by Bruno Patino (CEO of Arte), Superna Kalle (the president of International Digital Networks, who is leading the international expansion of Starz-branded digital and linear services and channels), Olivier Jollet (Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV for ViacomCBS Networks International) and Andrea Scrosati (Group Chief Operating Officer for the British production and distribution group Fremantle). Selected highlights from the debate are as follows:

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arte Rrb#Starz#Pluto Tv#British#Fremantle#European#French#American#Paramount#Svod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MarketsAdvanced Television

Data: Streaming viewing in Europe up 19% in Q2

Streaming TV data for Europe that shows the pandemic has spurred a tipping point in streaming with no signs of slowing down, as well as which devices are dominating the market. Conviva’s Q2 2021 State of Streaming: Europe report shows that streaming viewing time in Europe was up 19 per...
Moviescineuropa.org

The co-production of European works of fiction comes under discussion at Series Mania

23% of European films might be international co-productions, but for series the rate is as low as 13% (7 % if we exclude “linguistic” co-productions such as French-Belgian or German-Austrian collaborations). Scandinavia is very open to series co-production, Spain and Italy less so, while the smaller European countries only co-produce with their bigger neighbours with whom they share a language. Such is the conclusion of the European Audiovisual Observatory which gave rise to a fascinating debate organised within the Series Mania Forum and moderated by Alexandra Lebret (Managing Director, European Producers Club), who believes that "in order to compete with streamers, we need to co-produce and find solutions". It’s a line of thought revolving around the example of “good student" Germany, which co-produces a significant number of series as a minority partner. Here are some highlights of the discussion…
TV & Videosfilmneweurope.com

NEM Dubrovnik 2021 Will Focus on Streaming Services

DUBROVNIK: NEM Dubrovnik 2021, which will be held 6-9 September, will focus heavily on the streaming business through a series of events that will bring together representatives of European TV channels, telecoms, sports streaming, distribution and production. Introducing the new concept, the 2021 programme of this B2B event focusing on...
Worldcineuropa.org

Francesco Capurro • Director, Series Mania Forum

As the 4th edition of Lille’s Series Mania Festival - the biggest European event dedicated to series (running 26 August to 2 September 2021 - read our article) - gets under way today, we chatted with Francesco Capurro, the director of the Series Mania Forum which is set to welcome professionals from the global series industry between 30 August and 1 September.
Economycineuropa.org

The European VoD market still has plenty of room for expansion, say the experts at Venice

On 5 September, Hotel Excelsior’s Spazio Incontri hosted an insightful conference titled “The new face of the VoD industry in Europe: challenges, opportunities and responsibilities.” The event, organised by EuroVoD during this year’s Venice Production Bridge (2-7 September), represented a unique opportunity for distributors, rights holders and streamers to discuss the latest trends emerging in the VoD world.
Entertainmentcineuropa.org

The Series Mania Institute is born

"Series have never travelled so far throughout the world, have never stimulated imaginations so tremendously and have never crossed linguistic boundaries so extensively. It’s in order to react to these opportunities that we’re now launching the Series Mania Institute, whose mission is to enhance the training of European professionals for series and audiovisual careers." It marks yet another string on Series Mania’s bow, as unveiled by the president of the event Rodolphe Belmer within a conference held during the Forum.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
Moviescineuropa.org

They Carry Death

Someone jumps into the water: one, two, even three mysterious human figures. A huge piece of fabric envelops them, traps them and hinders their efforts to swim away. They struggle to survive and to get away, while never letting go of an enormous sail they are dragging along with them, like a cherished item of treasure. These scenes of bewildering, fast-paced and beautiful action mark the start of They Carry Death.
Moviescineuropa.org

Caveman – The Hidden Giant

Having served as assistant director to high-calibre filmmakers along the lines of Luca Guadagnino and Claudio Giovannesi, Tommaso Landucci is now presenting his astonishing first feature film Caveman – The Hidden Giant. [. +. ]. in a world premiere within Venice’s Giornate degli Autori. The film looks back on the...
Aerospace & Defensesldinfo.com

A Renewed Effort to Shape a European Rapid Reaction Force

Paris – Europeans have dusted off the concept of a European rapid reaction force in response to a lack of U.S. cooperation with allies in the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul. The European Union’s pursuit of the concept of strategic autonomy may have won greater political support, but much will depend on what the EU can deliver if there were a call for boots on the ground.
Industryrigzone.com

Last Nord Stream 2 Pipe Welded Into Place

The pipelaying vessel Fortuna welded into place the last pipe of the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Monday, September 6, 2021. The vessel lowered pipe number 200,858, the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, onto the seabed in German waters. This comes some three months after the first line of the gas pipeline to Germany was completed.
Traveltripsavvy.com

Why the EU Travel Ban (Mostly) Doesn't Matter if You're Vaccinated

The European Union’s late-summer decision to reinstate the travel ban on Americans spurred shocking headlines in the travel world, leaving many Americans to feel they had missed the boat on what turned out to be a very short window of opportunity. But if you read the fine print, you’ll find that the jury is still out on what overall effect this decision will actually have on vaccinated Americans dreaming of cobblestones and castles.
Marketscineuropa.org

Industry / Market

4676 news (industry / market) available in total starting from 21/11/2002. Last updated on 08/09/2021. 464 news (industry / market) inserted in the last 12 months. The Pop Up Film Residency and HFF München are launching Munich Film Up!. 23 August 2021. 20 August 2021. New Horizons Studio+ investigates ‘How...

Comments / 0

Community Policy