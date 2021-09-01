Cancel
Perry, OH - John W. Messenger Jr, age 72, of Perry passed away Tuesday, August 31 at Tri Point Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1948 in Rochester, PA the son of John William Messenger Sr. and Dorothy Jane (Turney) Messenger. John was raised in New Brighton, PA, graduated from Point Park College in Pittsburgh with his degree in Engineering Technology. He married Arlene Stuber on April 17, 1982 and they would make their home in Perry, OH for the last 32 years.

