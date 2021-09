Tamil-Swiss singer-songwriter Priya Ragu’s experimental sound – dubbed Raguwavy – riffs on MIA’s dance beats, SZA’s versatile vocals, and melodic Kollywood. But it’s her unique fusion of electronic, R&B, and slow jams produced by her brother Japhna Gold that’s seen her collaborate with London-based band Jungle on their new album. Raised by Sri Lankan parents in St. Gallen, she’s lived in Zurich for a decade, and wrote her first album in New York in 2019 after challenging herself to pen 10 songs in six months. A year later she signed with Warner Records and will tour Europe this autumn with her debut single, ‘Good Love 2.0.’