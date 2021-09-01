Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

A local's guide to New Zealand

By Erin Flori o
cntraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigner Lillie Toogood and husband Dirk Paetzold are helping shape the story of New Zealand now for an international audience. With her label, Good&Co, Toogood creates artfully constructed scarves that telegraph the country’s intelligent, easy approach to fashion. German-born Paetzold is the creative director of vintage-map distributor and Goop-favorite Erstwhile, and recently launched Landroamer, which supplies stylish camping kits and Land Rover Defenders to travellers looking to comfortably and more deeply explore New Zealand’s greatest resource, its epic outdoors. They live in Auckland.

www.cntraveller.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Suburbs#Urban Areas#Good Co#German#Landroamer#Land Rover Defenders#The World#Cond Nast Traveler#Britomart#Hallertau Brewery#Little Creatures Brewery#Annabels#Turangi#Unesco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Seafood
Related
Travelyourmileagemayvary.net

Australia Reveals Potential Travel Bubble With U.S. By Christmas

Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan has revealed the nations that Australia is considering having travel bubbles with, once the country reaches its goal that 80% of eligible citizens be vaccinated against COVID. In late July, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had laid out the country’s tentative goals...
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to the Dominican Republic

Inés Páez, known as Chef Tita, has been cooking since she was 17 years old and a judge on her country’s MasterChef. Currently she is known as the forerunner of the new Dominican cuisine, as well as one of the creators of the Gastronomic Diplomacy program in her country. This...
Lifestylecntraveller.com

A Local’s Guide to Antwerp, Belgium

Rizon Parein is a 3D graphic designer and the founder of Antwerp’s Us by Night, which has flipped the format of a classic design conference and turned it into an annual, nocturnal festival. Since being launched five years ago, it has become an internationally acclaimed event on the creative calendar, with nearly 100 speakers and live artists.
Lifestylecntraveller.com

A local's guide to Bali, Indonesia

Natural-medicine practitioner Tjok Gde Kerthyasa is best known throughout Indonesia for his pioneering television show Nature Life, which aired on the Trans TV network. He is also the founder of Tirta Usada, a holistic clinic and research centre in Ubud that combines homoeopathic medicine with other traditions from traditional Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, and kinesiology.
Worldcntraveller.com

A local's guide to French Polynesia

A self-described cultural life coach, Tahiarii Pariente founded his own adventure-tourism outfit, Polynesian Escape, as a way to show intrepid travellers the real French Polynesia. This interview is part of The World Made Local, a global collaboration between the seven international editions of Condé Nast Traveler in which 100 people...
Lifestylecntraveller.com

A local's guide to Svalbard, Norway

With over one million followers, outdoor photographer Cecilia Blomdahl creates TikTok videos of herself swimming in near-freezing water, dog walking while dodging polar bears, and shows what life is like through months of darkness in the remote Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. This interview is part of The World Made Local,...
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Budapest, Hungary

Co-founder and former editor-in-chief of WeLoveBudapest.com Regina Papp knows all the ins and outs of the Hungarian capital from her former media days. She now runs Kirakós Budapest (along with two friends), a platform that promotes the city’s contemporary art. This interview is part of The World Made Local, a...
Food & Drinkscntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Shanghai, China

DeAille Tam is the first Michelin-starred female chef in mainland China. She left Bo Shanghai last year to launch her own restaurant, Obscura, in Shanghai, where she incorporates various Chinese culinary traditions into her innovative dishes. This interview is part of The World Made Local, a global collaboration between the...
Worldcntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidadian soca musician Kees Dieffenthaller, known simply as “Kes,” is a member of Kes the Band, known for producing dance hits popular throughout the Caribbean. Suffice it to say, Kes knows where to find the party on his home island of Trinidad and neighboring Tobago—and where to recuperate the next morning. Kes’s latest album, We Home, was released in August 2020.
cntraveller.com

A local's guide to Seoul, South Korea

Jae Suk Kim may just be the most recognised fashion illustrator anywhere. His fun and fancy illustrations, depicting elegant women in couture gowns with splashes of paints, colours, and flowers, have appeared in brand campaigns from Chanel to Cartier. A Seoul native, he splits his time between South Korea, Singapore, and Sydney.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Zayury Jimenez Torres was born into a family of mescaleros. After her grandfather passed away, she made it her dream to one day continue his work and start her own mezcal company. In 2018, she partnered with retired music producer and musician (and fellow mezcal aficionado) Keith Forsey to found Mano y Corazón.
Theater & Dancecntraveller.com

A local's guide to Windhoek, Namibia

Namibian-born Taylor Jaye is an award-winning musical artist, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and the director of Jaye's World Entertainment, a production company that focuses on visual content. Her genre is AfroPop, a mix of house, dance, amapiano, and Afrobeats, but she says she generally mixes anything she can 'vibe with.'. This...
Lifestylecntraveller.com

A local’s guide to Dhaka, Bangladesh

For England-born, Dhaka-based art enthusiast Nadia Samdani, the time for Bangladesh is now. Whether it’s for the business opportunities (lots of start-ups have found a home in the capital) or the cultural cachet being created as we speak, Samdani wants the world to know that there’s more to her country than what they might see on the news. And with her art foundation, a successful biennial, and a soon-to-open sculpture park, Samdani is part of a new generation of Bangladeshis working tirelessly to build the modern face of the capital.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What time is the travel announcement expected today?

Three weeks after the last update, the government announced the latest changes to the “traffic light” travel system today, 26 August, at 5.30pm.Transport Secret Grant Shapps tweeted the additions and movements on the list this afternoon.We've updated our travel lists further cautiously easing international travel. You can view the full list on https://t.co/vFhJND6yV2, with changes coming into force from Monday 30 August at 4am.— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) August 26, 2021The Department for Transport (DfT) decides which countries are “safe” enough from the risk of arrivals reimporting coronavirus infections to join its hallowed green list, from where travellers...
LifestyleTelegraph

Which countries are open to UK travellers? Latest destinations with no quarantine or restrictions

Booking a holiday abroad has never been more vexatious, perplexing or downright risky. But stuff it, you’re taking the plunge anyway – carpe diem, you deserve it. Once you’ve cleared the necessary hurdles regarding your return (testing and quarantine requirements depending on your vaccination status) it’s time to pick a destination. This would in normal times be the fun part. Not anymore.
Public Healthtntmagazine.com

It’s Official: UK, Europe, USA Travel is Back, Including Cruises

Amid the uncertainty surrounding international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, with different countries instituting a wide variety of restrictions and measures to combat the spread of the virus¬—particularly the new Delta variant—comes confirmation that the UK government has waived quarantine for arrivals of fully vaccinated travellers, while also confirming the restart of international cruises.
Travel101 WIXX

Portugal lifts COVID-19 travel ban on tourists from Brazil

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal said on Wednesday it would allow entry for tourists from Brazil, nearly 18 months after it imposed a ban on non-essential travel from the Portuguese-speaking South American nation to stem the spread of coronavirus. Although Brazilians, who make up Portugal’s biggest expatriate community, were allowed access...
TravelBBC

Covid travel: Latest changes begin as seven countries go green

People travelling to the UK from Canada and Denmark will not need to isolate as the UK's latest Covid travel rules have come into force. Finland, Switzerland, the Azores, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are also on the "green list" as of 04:00 BST. Travellers from newly red-listed Thailand and Montenegro now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy