A local's guide to New Zealand
Designer Lillie Toogood and husband Dirk Paetzold are helping shape the story of New Zealand now for an international audience. With her label, Good&Co, Toogood creates artfully constructed scarves that telegraph the country’s intelligent, easy approach to fashion. German-born Paetzold is the creative director of vintage-map distributor and Goop-favorite Erstwhile, and recently launched Landroamer, which supplies stylish camping kits and Land Rover Defenders to travellers looking to comfortably and more deeply explore New Zealand’s greatest resource, its epic outdoors. They live in Auckland.www.cntraveller.com
