Baden, PA

Timothy Jon Costanza

Beaver County Times
 8 days ago

Baden - Timothy Jon Costanza, 40, of Baden, formerly of Beaver, found peace with his Lord on August 27,2021, while working in Clarksburg, W.V. Born March 17,1981, Sewickley, he was the son of Charles and Georgianne Dziack Costanza, Baden. Tim's childhood revolved around baseball, soccer, the outdoors and he valued the good friends made during that time. However, his main love was always his family. He looked forward to gatherings at his grandparents houses, pool parties at Uncle Tom's and golfing with his father. The time most cherished was spent with his son fishing, shake and baking, playing video games and practicing karate in the garage. Tim is survived by Debra Fleming Costanza, son Nicholas, loving parents, brother David, loyal dogs Emmy Lou and Abigail, as well as countless supportive aunts, uncles and cousins. He is now under the watchful care of his grandparents, Ubald and Elizabeth "Tootsie" Costanza and George and Virginia Dziack. Friends will be received Friday September 3, 2021 from 2:00pm- 6:00pm, BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Saturday September 4, 2021 at 9:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St John The Baptist Catholic Church, Baden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim's name to the Salvation Army Family Store and Adult Rehabilitation Center, 1209 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16501. "The best portion of a good man's life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love."- William Wordsworth.

www.timesonline.com

