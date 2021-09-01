Cancel
Economy, PA

Francis (Mike) Szymoniak

Beaver County Times
 8 days ago

Economy Borough - Francis (Mike) Szymoniak, 69, of Economy Borough passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Heritage Valley Beaver following a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 6th, 1951 in Sewickley. He was the son of the late Francis and Leona Szymoniak. Mike was a lifetime member of the Rochester Sportsman's Club, President of the Happy Valley Hunt Club (HVHC), a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ambridge District Sportsmen's Association, and the NRA. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and accomplished trap shooter. The love of his sports took him across North America. Mike loved to work with youth, introducing them to the great outdoors. He was a dedicated employee of 47 years with Motion Industries, serving as a Manager and Steel Mill Specialist. He was quite the mechanic, especially when the project looked hopeless. In addition to his parents,he was preceded in death by his brother, George Szymoniak, Mother in law, Audrey Hooks, and Father in Law Gerald (Pete) Hooks. Surviving is the love of his life of almost 50 years, Ruth (Hooks) Szymoniak, and his loving children, daughter Cortney Westfall (Dave Lentz Jr), and son Christopher Szymoniak (Amie). Nothing brought a smile to his face more than his 6 grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Tyler, Aubrey, Levi, Zoey, Bryce, and Caiden. He is also survived by his siblings, Leona Rose Vernoksi, Cynthia Stayte, David Szymoniak, and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Saturday, September 4th from noon til time of funeral service at 4 PM in the John Syka Funeral Home, 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. The Family Pastor Tim Blanarik will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to BCSCL Youth Foundation P.O. Box, 376 Monaca, PA 15061.

www.timesonline.com

