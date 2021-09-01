Cancel
Family Relationships

Road To Minnesota Family’s House Removed From Maps By Township

By James Rabe
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine learning the road you use every day no longer exists. Not that its disappeared. It's still there. The gravel you can feel under your feet, the dust fills your nose. It is there...but Minnesota's Hillman Township, just outside Mora (about an hour north of MSP) says the road no longer exists on their maps.

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

