‘Normal’ school year begins Sept. 7

Distance learning, for the time being, is nothing but a distant memory, and Tracy Area Public Schools administrators hope it stays that way. The 2021-22 TAPS school year begins on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and, for the most part, things will return to normal. While there are some re-emerging questions about things like mask wearing, the District No. 2904 School Board approved a back-to-school plan at its recent meeting and agreed to take on the responsibility of dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.