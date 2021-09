(OLNEY) Carle Richland Memorial Hospital has announced that starting today and running each weekday morning, from 9:00 to 11:30 Monday through Friday, it is offering a Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site, weather permitting. The Drive-Thru is self-swab only and is located on the west side of the Carle Olney Clinic, just off of Route 130, just west of the Olney City Park. Anyone who is symptomatic and needs a test outside these drive-thru testing hours should continue going to Convenient Care, also at the Clinic, open from 8:00 to 8:00 each day and evening. CRMH patients needing a test for an upcoming procedure or for travel can still come to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital until 5:00 each weekday evening, Monday thru Friday. For updates or for more information on these testing details, check the CRMH page on Facebook.