Fort Worth, TX

Vosh Dental now open in Fort Worth

By Bailey Lewis
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Vosh Dental, a boutique dentist office, officially opened at 4541 Heritage Trace Parkway, Ste. 1301, Fort Worth, on Sept. 1. Dr. Trisha Patel opened her practice to create a relaxing, positive environment for patients, according to its website. Vosh Dental uses the Solea Laser, which is a new dental laser technology that replaces the traditional needles, drills and scalpels used by dentists. In addition to general dentistry services, Vosh Dental offers cosmetic and surgery services. 817-203-1561. http://voshdental.com.

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

