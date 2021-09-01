Vosh Dental now open in Fort Worth

A new location of PetBar Inc. will be opening in early November at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 100, in Flower Mound. Owners Russ and Linda Smariga are planning to open three franchise locations of the pet spa business. Crews broke ground on their Flower Mound location on Aug. 31, according to Russ Smariga. They have signed a lease to occupy space in the future Lantana Town Center in Bartonville, he said. A third location is still to be announced.