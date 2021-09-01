Vosh Dental now open in Fort Worth
Vosh Dental, a boutique dentist office, officially opened at 4541 Heritage Trace Parkway, Ste. 1301, Fort Worth, on Sept. 1. Dr. Trisha Patel opened her practice to create a relaxing, positive environment for patients, according to its website. Vosh Dental uses the Solea Laser, which is a new dental laser technology that replaces the traditional needles, drills and scalpels used by dentists. In addition to general dentistry services, Vosh Dental offers cosmetic and surgery services. 817-203-1561. http://voshdental.com.communityimpact.com
