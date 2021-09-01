Cancel
Parma, OH

1921 - A Hundred Years Ago In Parma

By Kathryn Mabin
parmaobserver.com
 8 days ago

The township of Parma was formed in 1826. In 1912, a portion of Parma broke off to form Parma Heights. Parma didn’t become a city until 1931. The U.S. Census from 1920 lists the Parma Heights population at 310, and Parma at 2,345, but by 1930 the population of Parma was over 13,000. Today Parma has a population of over 77,000 people. Parma was mostly farmland, but it was growing fast in 1921. By 1927 Parma was considered Cleveland’s fastest growing suburb.

