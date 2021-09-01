Disappearance Of Beverly Potts

The 70th anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of 10 year old native Clevelander Beverly Potts’ is coming up in August.. On August 24, 195I, Beverly went missing from Halloran Park which is on the west side of Cleveland. The park is located on West 117 Street north of Lorain Road. She was last seen attending the annual talent show event called the Show Wagon. The case stands alone because despite being one of the largest police investigations in Cleveland history, nothing has ever been discovered as far as the little girl’s fate is concerned.