Parma, OH

Script Parma Picture Of The Month

By Sean Brennan
parmaobserver.com
 8 days ago

This month's script Parma picture of the month was submitted by Alyssa Bower. The picture includes members of the Homestead Hoofers 4-H Club based at Stearn’s Homestead. They took the photo after the Independence Day parade with their animals. She will receive a gift card courtesy of Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, as well as a free car wash courtesy of Sgt. Clean's Car Wash. Pictures can be emailed for the monthly contest to Parma City Council President Sean Brennan at councilmanbrennan@msn.com. Be sure to include your name and address.

