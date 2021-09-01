Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Constitutional Carry is Now Legal In Texas, Here’s Where You Can’t Take Your Firearm

By Michael Rivera
Posted by 
101.9 The Bull
101.9 The Bull
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a few new laws on the book today, oddly enough 666 of them. I'm not 100% sure the significance of that but one of those is constitutional carry. which basically means that Texans aged 21 and up can now openly carry across the lone star state if they are legally able to do so. But before you holster up there's a few things you should know. While the state law is pretty clear on what you can do. There's still a few situations where you could get in trouble.

thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Constitutional Carry#Guns#Texans#Hb 741#Happy State Bank Field#Nursing Homes Hospitals#Federal Office Federal#The J Marvin Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
101.9 The Bull

Texas Cop Goes Viral For Knowing Nothing About the Law

This would be equivalent to a Shreveporter driving to Waskom and getting a ticket for not having a license plate on the front. It doesn't take a lawyer to understand basic laws when it comes to the roadway. I'm talking super basic. For instance, you have to wear your seatbelt while driving, no matter what state. You also must have car insurance to operate a motor vehicle, no matter what state. This should go without saying, but you also must have a valid drivers license to operate a motor vehicle, no matter what state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy