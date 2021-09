The Sea Gulls started slow, committing five errors within the Marlins' first 10 points. A Sydney Collins kill gave VWU a 11-5 lead and forced a Salisbury timeout. Va. Wesleyan never let SU get closer than four points for the rest of the set, and Jenna Waters' kill on a set from Grace Sweers locked the first set up for the Marlins, 25-16. Salisbury got off to a better start in the second set, taking an early 5-4 lead on kills fromAmanda Chew and Jenna Feinauer, plus three straight Marlin errors. After VWU rattled off five points in a row to go up 9-5, Salisbury clawed back to tie it at 9-9 on a four-point rally that included kills from Angelina Casserly and Jackie Mitchell.