Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

WWII At Stearns Homestead

By Kathryn Mabin
parmaobserver.com
 8 days ago

You are invited on Sunday, September 26, 2021 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, Stearns Homestead, located at 6975 Ridge Road, will be showing us how life was on the farm during the WWII years. WWII re-enactors and historical interpreters will be stationed around the farm where you, the visitor, can speak with them to learn about the roles they played during the war era. The American Red Cross, Women's Army Corps, Rosie the Riveter, Victory gardens, rationing, US Crop Corps and Books for Victory will be represented. Also on display will be farm equipment from the 1940’s in the historic 100 year old Gibbs House. Of course the farm animals will also be there to greet you. It will be a free, fun, educational event for adults and children alike. Stop by and learn about how people lived in the 1940's.

parmaobserver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwii#The American Red Cross#Women S Army Corps#Us Crop Corps#Books For Victory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
Advocacysouthdadenewsleader.com

Homestead VFW Holding 2021 Freedom Walk

When Jodi Nerney and her team from Veterans of Foreign Wars Arrant-Smith Post 4127, began planning the 2021 Freedom Walk to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the horror of the September 9, 2001 attacks, no one could have imagined it would take place against the backdrop of the recent upheaval in Afghanistan.
Fullerton, CAdailytitan.com

Hurricane Ida spurs support efforts

On Aug. 29, the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coastline, leaving behind an aftermath of destruction. The 2005 hurricane killed over 1,800 people and was followed by years of rebuilding. Hurricane Ida’s damage and death toll is still not fully known, but its recovery will...
Newton, NCHickory Daily Record

Veterans to be honored

NEWTON — Three activities special to the Reunion Day agenda of the 132nd annual Soldiers Reunion weeklong festival honoring all Catawba County military veterans are planned by Newton American Legion Post 16, one of the Reunion sponsors for nearly a century. Reunion Day is Thursday, Aug. 19. Two of the...
Charitiestheshoppersweekly.com

Local Volunteers and Blood Donors Needed

Many weather experts predict a destructive disaster season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies. “We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season,...
Militaryvfw.org

VFW Awards Nearly 600000 in Aid to Student Veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Together with Sport Clips Haircuts, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to announce 130 student veterans will receive nearly $600,000 in scholarships for the fall 2021 semester, courtesy of the VFW “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program. See the full list of 2021 fall semester recipients.
Grant County, WIKCRG.com

Volunteers clean up Boscobel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Boscobel located in Grant County, Wisconsin about 30 miles east of Prairie du Chein was hit by an EF3 tornado last week. Volunteers came out to Boscobel today to help cleanup. The city’s Fire Department hosted the event. The tornado destroyed 6 homes and damaged 20...
MilitaryDeerfield Valley News

Veterans receive memorial quilt

DOVER - On Sunday, August 1, at Dover Park, the Quilters of Deerfield Valley presented Mark “Chappie” Chapman and James Saulnier handmade quilts of valor for their dedication and service to the country. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives, starts at only $2. Are you...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky cemetery receives donation

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ) – A historic cemetery is getting some much-needed maintenance. The historic Greenhill Cemetery in Frankfort is home to the only Kentucky monument, and one of four in the nation, honoring black soldiers that fought in the Civil War. The cemetery was established in 1865 and has strong roots in the community, with the cemetery’s upkeep completely run by volunteers.
Religionphelpscountyfocus.com

Be the church

Each week, I get the pleasure of bragging about my Phelps County brothers and sisters in Christ. I get to talk about the mission trips they take to meet the needs of people around the country and around the world. I get to talk about both the traditional and think-outside-the-box ways the various congregations in our community serve us.
Charitieshometownnewstc.com

Believe in the Mission Fundraiser to benefit local veterans

STUART – DDS4Vets, a local non-profit organization, will host Believe in the Mission Fundraiser from 6:00-11:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Hutchinson Island Marriott. The inaugural event will raise money to provide a fully trained service dog to a local veteran. Additional funds raised will be used to help other local challenged veterans and to provide scholarships for children of veterans.
CharitiesPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Red Cross In Need Of Volunteers

We have already had many disasters around the country over the past year, and the American Red Cross of Western New York is in need of volunteers. The job market is looking for workers, and it seems to be a struggle to get people to even apply. The national disasters...
Advocacykiow.com

Area Volunteers Sought by the American Red Cross

With wildfires raging on the West Coast and a busy hurricane season developing on the East Coast, the American Red Cross is calling on area residents to sign up for difficult and rewarding volunteer positions. Josh Murray, spokesman for the agency’s Iowa chapter, says they need people of all ages who work in a range of professions to handle disasters large and small.
Advocacyhot96.com

Ozanam Family Shelter Fishing Fundraiser

The Ozanam Family Shelter’s Fishing for Families Fundraiser is right around the corner. Fish anytime during September 2021, with the opportunity to win Cash and Prizes while helping the most vulnerable families in our community. Cost is$20 for adults, $10 for 16 and younger. Funds raised go to benefit the...
Advocacyyourvalley.net

Chandler: Northwest Valley Connect needs kind, helpful volunteer drivers

Northwest Valley Connect officials are looking for people who can give four hours per week of their time to drive neighbors to the doctor or shopping. Volunteers can join the cadre of others as a team of drivers in the northwest Valley. A friendly neighbor who will help those most frail are critical in helping NVC serve the Northwest Valley communities.
ReligionWVNews

Laurel church members build custom handicap ramp

FRIENDSVILLE — In the spirit of helping their fellow man, members of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Laurel were recently in Garrett County to build a custom handicap ramp for someone in need of one. Our Savior Lutheran is a member of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, and is led...
CharitiesWLOS.com

Scholarship available for military families, applications accepted

A scholarship program open to military families, veterans, and service members is accepting applications. Scholarships from the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Foundation are awarded to people seeking post-secondary education. The Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation is a private nonprofit organization. The application deadline for the 2021-22 school...
Charitiessnjtoday.com

Philoptochos Donates to Project Thanksgiving

Eleni Constantinides, president of Greek Orthodox Philoptochos of NJ, presented Alex Kaganzev with a $500 check on behalf of the organization, and a $100 check from her husband and her, for Project Thanksgiving. Philoptochos is a Greek Orthodox Ladies benevolent Society. Their mission is to promote charitable, philanthropic outreach, and...
Environmentkfdi.com

AMERICAN RED CROSS HURRICANE IDA RELIEF

Hurricane Ida caused major damage along the Louisiana coast. Our friends at the American Red Cross are on the ground helping those in need. The fastest way for you to help people affected by disasters, like this storm, is by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy