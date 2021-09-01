WWII At Stearns Homestead

You are invited on Sunday, September 26, 2021 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, Stearns Homestead, located at 6975 Ridge Road, will be showing us how life was on the farm during the WWII years. WWII re-enactors and historical interpreters will be stationed around the farm where you, the visitor, can speak with them to learn about the roles they played during the war era. The American Red Cross, Women's Army Corps, Rosie the Riveter, Victory gardens, rationing, US Crop Corps and Books for Victory will be represented. Also on display will be farm equipment from the 1940’s in the historic 100 year old Gibbs House. Of course the farm animals will also be there to greet you. It will be a free, fun, educational event for adults and children alike. Stop by and learn about how people lived in the 1940's.