Adult Book Fair
Books with Pictures and Captured Beer Bus partner for a classic grade school-style Book Fair for grown-ups, Saturday, September 11, from 6-9 pm in the food truck pod at 113 SE 28th Ave. This nostalgic pop-up shop will feature a curated selection of graphic novels and quintessential catalogues specifically to delight you after a long day at Rose City Comic Con and a long week of work. While you shop, adults will be able to enjoy great craft beer on tap at Captured Beer Bus.www.southeastexaminer.com
