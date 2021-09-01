Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Adult Book Fair

southeastexaminer.com
 8 days ago

Books with Pictures and Captured Beer Bus partner for a classic grade school-style Book Fair for grown-ups, Saturday, September 11, from 6-9 pm in the food truck pod at 113 SE 28th Ave. This nostalgic pop-up shop will feature a curated selection of graphic novels and quintessential catalogues specifically to delight you after a long day at Rose City Comic Con and a long week of work. While you shop, adults will be able to enjoy great craft beer on tap at Captured Beer Bus.

www.southeastexaminer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Day#Graphic Novels#Rose City#Craft Beer#113 Se 28th Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Advance copies of Sally Rooney’s unpublished book sold for hundreds of dollars

When advance reading copies (ARCs) of Sally Rooney’s new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You were sent out in May, there was a flurry of social media posts. A lucky selection of editors, writers and influencers flaunted their copies; others bemoaned not having been granted one. Soon listings for proof copies (which are clearly marked “not for resale”) started to appear on trading sites such as eBay and Depop. One copy, listed on eBay by a seller in North Carolina, sold in June for $209.16. Even the canvas tote bag that Rooney’s publicists had been sending out with the ARC copies was fetching prices in the region of $80. And this growing market for unpublished novels is not just a product of Rooney-mania: Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads, which will be published in October, sold earlier this month on eBay for $124.
vandegriftvoice.com

Book club kicks off

“It was basically just dead all last year,” Martinez said. “Now we’re trying to resurrect it. Get people in, make it a fun and lively environment for everyone.”. Due to COVID-19, many of the school’s clubs took a hit in attendance and popularity. Moving from in-person learning to virtual learning, core classes overruled the time and attention of students rather than seeking out extracurricular activities. A new year means a new agenda. Club presidents Yness Martinez and Abby Lincks want to strive to get students back to doing what they love, particularly those who love to read.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

What Makes Successful Poetry?

On January 20, 2021, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman performed her poem The Hill We Climb at the United States presidential inauguration. Within 24 hours, her to-be-published books The Hill We Climb and Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem were bestsellers on Amazon, three months ahead of their release date. In April 2021, Penguin Random House announced that both books would get initial printings of one million copies each, then quickly increased both to 1.5 million. In context, as of this writing, The Hill We Climb sits at #1147 on Amazon’s overall bestseller list, #11 in Poetry, and #2 in Black and African American Poetry.
Books & LiteratureGIZORAMA

Black Book: A Glimpse Into the Life of a Witch

The skies darken and the sun is setting… evil is bound to take a firmer hold soon. In Black Book, you take the role of a young witch named Vasilisa, on her perilous journey to rescue her beloved. I’ll share with you some details as to what you can expect from the journey of a young sorceress in the dark, rural corners of Cherdyn, her homeland.
PetsIowa State Daily

Dog Eared Books receives bookstore-of-the-month recognition

Whether it be the neon sign illuminated above a snoozing dog or the lack of vacancy on the shelves, it’s evident that Dog Eared Books’ popularity is not fading anytime soon, especially after earning recognition that proves their success just five months after opening their doors. Dog Eared Books was...
Books & Literaturestyleblueprint.com

12 Must-Read Picks From Book Clubs We Love

Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. While most of us have likely heard the buzz surrounding popular virtual book clubs like Belletrist, Book of the Month, and Reese’s Book Club, we did a deep dive and discovered four additional book clubs, what makes them stand out, and what they’re currently reading. Whether you’re a fan of the good old-fashioned subscription box, podcasts, or group discussions, this collection of book clubs offers a little something for bookworms of all sorts.
Books & Literatureweareteachers.com

Free Guide: Launch a Love of Research With Magic Tree House

Host a Research Adventure Fair where students will read, research, and present on a nonfiction topic using the popular Magic Tree House series. A comprehensive guide provides the steps needed to start this engaging event in your school or classroom. There’s no hiding the love for Magic Tree House books...
Books & LiteratureWilliston Daily Herald

Travel the world with these books in hand

Your summer’s been packed with travel. A little or a lot, near or far, either way, it was nice to get out, to see new sights, meet new people or maybe to connect with someone you love. You enjoyed new things and eased right back into that which is familiar. You’ve always loved a chance to go and there’s a sliver of summer left so on your next trip, why not pack something about traveling in history...?
San Diego County, CAlamesacourier.com

Quality quick read books

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time for relaxing and reading among all your other favorite vacation and sunshine activities. At the beginning of June, it felt like a luxury to pick up an 800-page epic novel and tune out the world, but by August you might want something a little more manageable.
Celebritiescityscenecolumbus.com

Bob Ross documentary, self-help book and pasta

TV host Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world's most famous art instructor on his show The Joy of Painting, but a battle for his business empire casts a shadow over his happy trees. A new documentary on Netflix, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, interrogates that legacy.
Books & Literaturesignalscv.com

Top 5 Classic Books That Everyone Should Read

Classics is something that will never go out of style because it showcases the themes that are deeply rooted in humanity’s history. Literature isn’t an exception. Today, we’ll discuss five classic books that everyone should read. So, what’s on the list?. Lord of the Flies. A brilliant novel by a British...
Books & LiteratureTop Speed

My Favourite Books On Tourist Trophy Crazies

A couple of book recommendations to while away a lazy afternoon. Both have an Isle of Man TT theme and why not? Everything about it is legendary, from the course itself to the men and women who race there. Mere mortals can’t quite comprehend how they do it and these books go some way to try to help that understanding.
Danville, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Danville Public Library Adult Book Discussion – The Nightingale

Join the Danville Public Library for an evening Adult Book Discussion at the Danville Memorial Park, 802 S. Market St. Danville, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 7, from 6:00-7:30 PM. Free and open to the public. Questions? Call Sean Smith, 740-599-2665. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah is a very popular book...
Books & LiteratureRichmond.com

Book review (fiction): 'Billy Summers,' by Stephen King

Like Stephen King’s other books, “Billy Summers” is full of monsters. But they’re not the paranormal type usually associated with the horrormeister. These are murderers, mobsters, rapists and thieves. Take the title character. Billy is a hit man who has been summoned to a small Southern town by a mob...
Deer Park, TXdeer-park.tx.us

September Adult Craft

Add a little color to your windows with a Dried Flower Sun Catcher using materials provided by the Deer Park Public Library. The library will provide an embroidery hoop, laminate contact paper, dried flowers (you can use some from your yard too if you like) and instructions for pick up beginning Tuesday, September 21. Please call us at 281-478-7208 or email library@deerparktx.org to reserve your set of materials. Pick up anytime beginning Tuesday, September 21. Deer Park Public Library is located at 3009 Center Street.
Lifestyleplymptonhalifaxexpress.com

A Day at the Fair

Fair-goers slid down the giant slide in the mid-day sun on the opening day of the Marshfield Fair Monday, Aug. 23, after being canceled due to COVID last year. At right, Joe Keeley, 13, of Whitman with his goat, Alice, shared some time in the shade during the Marshfield Fair on Monday afternoon. See more photos, page 7.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Two-day book fair in Kingsport begins today

KINGSPORT — Dozens of volunteers sweated in the afternoon sun on Thursday, loading hundreds of boxes of books into vehicles, all to get ready for this weekend’s mini book fair. The Friends of Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport are hosting a mini book fair today (9...
Books & Literatureravallirepublic.com

Books and Literature

High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “The Red Chesterfield” by Wayne Arthurson. High Plains Book Awards Finalist: “From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way” by Jesse Thistle. Movies. New release picks: All the *buzz* on 'Candyman,' some raunchy fun with 'Vacation Friends' and more!. Worth...
Books & LiteratureBusiness Insider

The 21 best young adult romance books to read in 2021

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Young adult romance books are fun and full of hope as teenage characters fall in love. The YA books on this list span fantasy romances to buzzy rom-coms. Want more books? Check out the best young adult books...
RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

How to Make Friends As an Adult

Stop us if this sounds familiar: Once upon a time, you were a social guy who had not just one but a few distinct circles of friends. Work buddies. College friends. High school friends. You hung out on weekends, went on trips together, threw dinner parties, were maybe even in one another’s weddings. But as you got older those circles started to shrink. Kids came along. New jobs were acquired. People relocated. Life happened. It was never discussed, and there were no big going away parties. It was just sort of this natural thing. Now, those friends exist mostly in group text threads; maybe you see each other once in a blue moon. It’s a bummer, but it’s a part of life. So now you need to confront one of the more perplexing questions a modern man faces: How do I make friends as an adult?

Comments / 0

Community Policy