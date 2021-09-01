City Hosts Free Shredding Event for Residential Utility/Trash Customers

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 8, 2021) The Rockwall Parks and Recreation Department has just started a new one of kind project at the Harry Myers Dog Park. After four years of being on a plant health care program and doing everything possible to save two declining trees in the Dog Park, the winter storm in February was the final blow and it became necessary to remove them this past month. We will be planting (4) Chinquapin Oaks for future shade and a chainsaw artist will be on site for the next 7 to 10 days to create two one of a kind pieces of art. The loss of the trees was not our goal, but the tree canopies became mulch to use in our parks and the tree trunks will become art for everyone to enjoy. Even though these two trees will no longer provide shade in the park they will still be serving purpose in our parks for many years to come. We hope all that everyone will have a chance to visit the Dog Park enjoy the new art.