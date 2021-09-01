Cancel
Heath, TX

City Hosts Free Shredding Event for Residential Utility/Trash Customers

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
The City of Heath will host a free shredding event for Heath residential utility/trash customers on Saturday, October 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at Towne Center Park. Please see the traffic flow below and bring a copy of a utility bill or your driver’s license for proof of eligibility. This service is available only to City of Heath residential utility/trash customers. The shredded paper will be recycled.

