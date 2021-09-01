Cancel
Twitter announces new "Safety Mode" feature to combat harassing and uninvited tweets

By CNN Newsource
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. -- Twitter is testing out ways to better protect users who complain about receiving unwanted and harassing tweets. On Wednesday, the social media company announced it was rolling out a feature called "Safety mode." The new feature is set to temporarily block accounts from interacting with users they've...

