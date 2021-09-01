Trailer Watch: Janet Tobias, John Hoffman, and Nat Geo Present an Intimate Portrait of “Fauci”
For many people, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the sole light in the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has unwaveringly offered the public hope, guidance, and common sense — and reminded us that we will get through this. But, as a new National Geographic documentary shows, Dr. Fauci has also become a political lightning rod. A trailer for “Fauci” has arrived, hinting at the backlash the Director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has weathered throughout the pandemic. Janet Tobias and John Hoffman helmed the doc.womenandhollywood.com
Comments / 0