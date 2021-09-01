Trailer Watch: Janet Tobias, John Hoffman, and Nat Geo Present an Intimate Portrait of “Fauci”

EXCLUSIVE: You probably can guess what National Geographic’s new documentary Fauci is about. And you would be right. The film, which will be going into theatrical release September 10 in select cities (specifically only those with appropriate mandates and guidelines for theaters), and then debuts in October on Disney+, is a portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the public servant, scientist, physician, husband and father whose career spans seven presidents and is bookended by two pandemics: HIV/AIDS, which shaped him, and of course Covid-19, the latter bringing him countless TV appearances in American homes on an almost daily basis over the course of nearly two years.