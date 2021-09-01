Exclusive: Sundance Winner “Writing with Fire” Acquired by Music Box Films
The story of India’s only women-led news outlet is heading stateside. Women and Hollywood can exclusively reveal that Music Box Films has acquired rights to “Writing with Fire,” Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary about the women of Khabar Lahariya (Waves of News), a publication dedicated to highlighting stories missing from the mainstream media and exposing widespread discrimination based on gender and caste.womenandhollywood.com
Comments / 0