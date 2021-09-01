Exclusive: Sundance Winner “Writing with Fire” Acquired by Music Box Films

One of the many ways in which I’m a fortunate person is that every year starting in 2015, the estimable scholar and critic Peter Cowie has invited me to participate in the Biennalle College panel. This enables me to see exciting new work executed on a fixed low budget, and to possibly be of service to the filmmakers, that is, to offer them frank assessments and useful advice. It also—and this cannot be dismissed as merely incidental—enables me to participate in the larger festival and gad around one of the most beautiful cities in the world.