Exclusive: Sundance Winner “Writing with Fire” Acquired by Music Box Films

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of India’s only women-led news outlet is heading stateside. Women and Hollywood can exclusively reveal that Music Box Films has acquired rights to “Writing with Fire,” Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary about the women of Khabar Lahariya (Waves of News), a publication dedicated to highlighting stories missing from the mainstream media and exposing widespread discrimination based on gender and caste.

MoviesSFGate

MTV Documentary Films Acquires Ryan White's Short 'Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker' (EXCLUSIVE)

Directed by Ryan White (“The Case Against 8,” “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “The Keepers” and Apple TV Plus’ “Visible: Out on Television”), “Coded” tells the story of early 20th century gay illustrator J.C. Leyendecker, whose advertising work was often coded with LGBTQ imagery. Despite Leyendecker’s success — he had more Saturday Evening Post covers than Norman Rockwell — his legacy has largely gone unnoticed.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Good Grief’: IFC & Sundance Now Acquire New Zealand Comedy, Co-Commission Season 2 With BSAG Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Good Grief will make its way to IFC and Sundance Now, which have acquired North America and U.K. rights to the New Zealand comedy, from sisters Eve and Grace Palmer. IFC and Sundance Now have also teamed with Kiel McNaughton and Kerry Warkia’s Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Productions Ltd.’s to co-commission a second season. Co-created, co-written and starring the Palmer sisters along with with co-creator and co-writer Nick Schaedel, Good Grief is a comedy series is set in small New Zealand town and follows two millennial sisters with very different personalities who inherit a funeral home from their grandfather. Unsure what...
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

8 of the Best Venice Film Festival Winners to Watch Now

As the world’s oldest film festival—not to mention one of the most prestigious—the Venice Film Festival has always been a step ahead of the rest, and many of the recipients of its top prize, the Golden Lion, have gone on to transform the cinematic landscape. Among them are European arthouse...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Winner ‘Titane’ Leads Oldenburg Film Festival Lineup

Titane, Julia Ducournau’s Cannes-winning second feature, will have its German premiere at the 2021 Oldenburg Film Festival, leading a lineup of independent cinema from Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Among this year’s highlights are Michael Sarnoski’s Pig, starring Nicolas Cage as a truffle hunter seeking revenge, Michael Mailer’s Swing, featuring Michael Shannon as a Vietnam vet who takes over as a coach of an Ivy League rowing team, and the long-awaited animated feature Mad God from Oscar-winning special effects master Phil Tippett (Jurassic Park, Starship Troopers). Both Pig and Mad God will have their German premieres in Oldenburg. Swing‘s Oldenburg bow will...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice-Bound ‘Land of Dreams’ From Silver Lion Winning Filmmakers Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Shirin Neshat and Shoja Azari’s satirical, surrealistic film “Land of Dreams,” which opens the Horizons Extra section of the Venice Film Festival. The filmmakers won the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival for their first feature film, “Women Without Men.” “Land of Dreams” stars Sheila Vand, Matt Dillon, William Moseley and Isabella Rossellini. Beta Cinema has sales rights worldwide, except for the U.S., which is being handled by UTA. The screenplay is by the late Jean-Claude Carrière and Azari. Carrière, who died earlier this year, was Luis Buñuel’s screenwriting partner...
MoviesScreendaily

Magnolia International acquires Participant doc 'Unseen Skies' (exclusive)

Magnolia Pictures International has acquired Yaara Bou Melhem. from Participant and will commence sales during Toronto next week. The film follows contemporary artist Trevor Paglen during the final stretch of his decade-long journey to put a work of art into space. Paglen, who served as a cinematographer on Participant’s Oscar-winning...
MoviesRoger Ebert

Venice Film Festival 2021: Parallel Mothers, The Power of the Dog

One of the many ways in which I’m a fortunate person is that every year starting in 2015, the estimable scholar and critic Peter Cowie has invited me to participate in the Biennalle College panel. This enables me to see exciting new work executed on a fixed low budget, and to possibly be of service to the filmmakers, that is, to offer them frank assessments and useful advice. It also—and this cannot be dismissed as merely incidental—enables me to participate in the larger festival and gad around one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
MoviesScreendaily

Gaga acquires San Sebastian doc ‘The Pursuit of Perfection’ (exclusive)

Japan’s Gaga has picked up world sales rights to Toshimichi Saito’s debut feature The Pursuit Of Perfection, ahead of the film’s world premiere at theSan Sebastian Film Festival this month. The feature documentary will launch in the food-themed Culinary Zinema strand. he Pursuit oO Perfection aims to explores the truth...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Hive Trailer: Blerta Basholli’s Sundance Triple Award Winner Arrives This November

One of the most well-decorated films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Hive, Blerta Basholli’s drama which picked up an Audience Award, Directing Award, and World Cinema Grand Jury Prize. Based on a true story, Kosovo’s Official Oscar entry for Best International Feature Film follows a woman in a patriarchal village whose husband went missing during the war in Kosovo. She bands together with local widows to sell local food, but when men in the village condemn Fahrije’s efforts to empower herself and the women around her, a feud begains. Ahead of a November theatrical release, the first trailer has landed.
Movieswho13.com

Winner of film festival made in 48 hours

The 2021 48 Hour Film Project has wrapped up, and a winner was named! Director and Producer of the winning film Alyson O’Hara shares what this means to her and her team of four. Her film “Pay What You Can” by Peach Fuzz Production won best of city and now...
MoviesBirmingham Star

'Dune,' 'French Dispatch' added to NY Film Festival lineup

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): The 2021 New York Film Festival has added Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated 'Dune' and Wes Anderson's star-studded latest 'The French Dispatch', to its lineup. They have added screenings of both the titles as part of its Spotlight section. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition,...
MoviesComicBook

All the Moons Review: A New Contender for One of the Great Vampire Movies (Fantasia Film Festival)

While the field of horror films is often bloated with low-effort swings at zombies and ghosts, the vampire subgenre seems to only have a handful of attempts every few years. Sometimes this gets you over-produced studio fare like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter or Priest, but for every two of those is one Only Lovers Left Alive, a film that quickly climbed the ranks among the greats and which recontextualizes the lore and shows it's a subgenre still worth exploring. Igor Legarreta's All the Moons is one of those such attempts, digging more into the humanity than the gore of the premise and delivering a rich and haunting experience as timeless as the monsters themselves.

