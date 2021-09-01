Kasi Lemmons to Direct Whitney Houston Biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Naomi Ackie to Star
Just a few weeks after the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” hit theaters there’s word that another female music icon is getting her own feature film. “Harriet” and “Eve’s Bayou” filmmaker Kasi Lemmons is directing Sony and TriStar Pictures’ Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” with “Master of None: Moments in Love” breakout Naomi Ackie set to star as the late artist. Deadline broke the news.womenandhollywood.com
