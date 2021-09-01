Kasi Lemmons to Direct Whitney Houston Biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Naomi Ackie to Star

——— THANDIWE NEWTON: Hello, gorgeous!. NAOMI ACKIE: I haven’t seen you in forever, Thandi— Thandiwe!. ACKIE: I love that you did that, by the way. NEWTON: It was a long time coming. For years I was scared because I felt that everything that I was and that I’d done was associated with the name in the credits that had been wrongly installed. I was like, “People won’t be able to find me anymore,” and then suddenly, I was like, “I don’t care if people can’t find me,” because they’ll find Maeve, and they’ll find Sandra in the movie I just did. I’m just a conduit. The need to be seen has gone. What remains is the work.