Alliance - Erika Kline, 79, of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:52 am at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio. She was born on October 6, 1941 in Ochsenfurt, Germany, to Karl and Theresia (Sieber) Weigand. She met and married Ed Kline while he was stationed in Germany and then moved to Alliance in 1962.