Biloxi residents dealing with river flooding

River flooding has been a major concern for South Mississippi due to the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida. “When you live on the river, this is the stuff you deal with and 95 percent of the time, it is worth it.” For residents like Scott Tatham, who live in Wells Ferry Landing, river flooding is something he’s pretty used to. Although, thanks to Hurricane Ida, this time around the water was higher than he and his neighbors expected. “Not really prepared like we could have been, but it’s okay. We clean up and go on.”