‘YOU’ Season 3 Trailer and Release Date is Finally Here

Season 3 now has an official premiere date over at Netflix — are you ready for the next phase of Joe’s journey?. After great anticipation the Penn Badgley drama is set to return with new episodes on Friday, October 15, and this is going to be a very different phase of Joe’s life. He’s now a father, and the entirety of the date-announcement video is geared around the name of his baby boy: Henry. There’s a lot of intention behind it, and the question now becomes whether or not he can be the father that he wants to be. He may be committed to things now, but how long is that going to last? If this was a picture-perfect story for Joe … well, it frankly wouldn’t be YOU anymore. This show is what it is because it’s dark and twisted and we have a hard time seeing that change.