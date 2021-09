USD/CAD continues to push higher during the American session. US Dollar Index extends rebound, rises above 92.40. WTI is falling for the third straight trading day. After spending the Asian trading hours in a tight range above 1.2500, the USD/CAD pair gained traction and reached a session high of 1.2599. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.2595.