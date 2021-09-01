Cancel
Theater & Dance

Watch: Luke Bryans Oldest Son Dances Just Like Luke

By tanner
 6 days ago

Luke Bryan’s Oldest Son Has Dance Moves Like His Dad. Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are parents to 13-year-old Bo and 11-year-old Tate. In a recent video shared by Caroline, the oldest son Bo is shown dancing around in his tuxedo, which he’s wearing to his cousin’s upcoming wedding. Caroline captioned the video, “Luke Part II Just like his Dad. Good Lord please help me!!”

Luke Bryan
#Dance Moves#Dances
Entertainment
Theater & Dance
Instagram
Celebrities
