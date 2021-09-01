Watch: Luke Bryans Oldest Son Dances Just Like Luke

Luke Bryan has been doing his Farm Tour in the fall for 12 years. The country music superstar talks about what the tour means to him and what it has done for so many. “To say it’s been 12 years of Farm Tour is pretty miraculous. I mean, it’s been something that’s been very special to us. I can’t remember the stats, but I think we’ve fed, we’ve done six million meals to hungry families over the life; it may be even more. And to partner with these farmers … to come on their fields … to allow fans to come to a rural setting and watch Farm Tour is always very charming and humbling to me. I mean farming is such a special part of who I am and my background. Any time I can bring awareness to the challenges that farmers have and the ups and downs, and we get to do all that with the Farm Tour … we get to give scholarships out, we get to help a lot of people and we get to have a lot of fun too.”