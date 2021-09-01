After steep decline, transportation numbers are slowly taking off again

Final numbers are still being put together, but local transportation authorities say the number of people using their services in 2020 was unsurprisingly down. According to preliminary data, large carriers arriving at the Juneau International Airport, Alaska Airlines and Delta Airline, saw their traveler numbers fall by more than half. Airport data shows in 2019 there were 328,743 enplanements for the two large carriers at the Juneau airport, in 2020 there were 135,685.