Joe Rogan, Podcasting Giant Dismissive of Vaccination, Has COVID

Joe Rogan, the host of the hugely popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after he returned from a series of shows in Florida, where the virus is rampant.

Rogan, who was rebuked by federal officials last spring for suggesting on the podcast that young healthy people need not get COVID vaccinations, said that he started feeling sick Saturday night after he returned from performing in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

“Throughout the night I got fevers, sweats, and I knew what was going on,” he said in a video on Instagram, adding that he isolated himself from his family, staying in a different part of his house.

He took a coronavirus test the next morning that came back positive, he said.

Rogan said he was treated with a series of medications including ivermectin, a deworming veterinary drug that the Food and Drug Administration has warned COVID-19 patients against taking and that has repeatedly been shown as ineffective for them in clinical trials. He also mentioned prednisone, a steroid, and a “vitamin drip.”

“Sunday sucked,” he said, but by Wednesday, the day he posted the video, he was feeling “pretty good,” using an expletive.

“A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily,” he said.

Rogan was traveling nationally with his “Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour.” He was scheduled to perform a show with comedian Dave Chappelle in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, but said in his video on Wednesday that it would be postponed until October.

His podcast is effectively a series of wandering conversations, often over whiskey and weed, on topics including but not limited to comedy, cage-fighting, psychedelics, quantum mechanics and the political excesses of the left. The show was licensed to Spotify last year in an estimated $100 million deal. His comments on the show in the spring undermining the value of vaccinations for young, healthy people drew condemnations from the Biden administration and Prince Harry, another Spotify podcaster.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .