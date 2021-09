As we reach the end of summer and students have settled back into a rhythm at school, I want to boast of the strides made by our Southeast youth and our entire community, especially after a trying year and a half. As a former science teacher at Carmel Middle School, and still an occasional substitute for Harrison School District 2, I see a remarkable resilience among our students and families. I am proud of the extraordinary work being done in our community these past several years. From young to old, and from our first urban renewal project to the planned S. Academy and other local road improvements, I have seen much to be encouraged about.