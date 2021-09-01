Being Cool Doesn’t Have An Expiration Date (30 Old School Pics)

Say what you will about the confectioners of this summer’s recoated Candyman sequel—they know a sticky situation when they see one. In Hollywood, an industry built upon the repurposing of this country’s fissures and myths is undergoing a racial recalibration that has resulted in two things: a tide of new content fueled off non-white life, and at the same time a whole bunch of folks who are tired of seeing the predations inflicted upon them be retrofitted into multiple subgenres of cinema and prestige television. Starting in the early 2010s, for nearly every August Wilson adaptation or Get Out, there was a cursed double dose of Detroit and Them; Antebellum and (God save us) Green Book. Words like “representation” and “trauma” became marketing buzz terms and critical catchalls, and creators like Lena Waithe and Kenya Barris carved out lucrative nooks in the streaming hellscape by force-feeding viewers a nutritious pulp of racial ambiguity–fetish sitcoms and historical horrors that play like Octavia Butler went mad and got obsessed with shedding skin. After seeing some version of “what if I told you the world could be more racist than it already is” for the 40th time in less than a decade, it’s hard not to feel tired.