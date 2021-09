The Coppell volleyball team knew that, coming off a 3-0 loss to Rockwall, they needed to respond on Tuesday against Keller in its last preseason match before district play. And while the Cowgirls ended up falling to Keller, 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 29-27, 25-20, 15-0), at the CHS Arena on Tuesday, there were plenty of positive takeaways and lessons learned from the match itself and the way the team played.