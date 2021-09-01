Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort County, SC

Final version of Envision Beaufort County – 2040 County Comprehensive Plan Available to the Public

beaufortcountysc.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beaufort County Planning Commission is ready to present Envision Beaufort County – 2040 County Comprehensive Plan to County Council after 17 months of work. The plan encompasses the thought that Beaufort County is a great place to live, work, play. The final draft can be found here https://www.envisionbeaufortcounty.com/s/Beaufort-County-2040-Comprehensive-Plan-2.pdf. Printed...

www.beaufortcountysc.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Built Environment#Natural Environment#The Planning Commission#The First Reading#County Council#County Comprehensive#Greenprint Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Greenville County, SCThe Post and Courier

Spartanburg County Council to repeal road fee after court ruling against Greenville County

Spartanburg County Council plans to move forward with repealing its road fee that has been included in vehicle property tax bills since 2006. The fee has generated between $6 to $7 million annually toward partially covering the cost of county-owned road maintenance and paving projects through the years. The state Supreme Court ruled in June on a case in Greenville County that the $25 annual fee on registered vehicles was an illegal tax. Spartanburg County has also charged $25 to owners on their vehicle property taxes.
Beaufort County, SCblufftontoday.com

Beaufort County schools report more COVID-19 cases

More than 10 percent of students in Beaufort County public schools were quarantining this week because of rising COVID-19 case numbers. The Beaufort County School District reported that 97 students and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, while 2,489 students and 45 staff were quarantined as of Wednesday.
Beaufort County, SCbeaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Closings for Labor Day Holiday

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all Beaufort County government buildings will be closed Monday, September 6. They will reopen Tuesday, September 7. in Beaufort County will be closed Monday, September 6, and will resume their regular schedules Tuesday, September 7. Operations at the Hilton Head Island Airport and...
Beaufort County, SCIsland Packet Online

New fixed-rate transit service coming to Beaufort County year-round in September

Beaufort County’s first-ever, year-round public transportation service begins next week, the Lowcountry Regional Transport Authority announced in a press release Wednesday. The agency’s newest operation, The Bluffton Breeze, will start giving rides on Sept. 7 after being awarded a $1.2 million urban grant to expand transportation in the area, according to Brian Sullivan, the authority’s marketing director. The bus will operate weekdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., the press release said.
Politicstheelectricgf.com

County budget available for public review

The proposed county budget for the new fiscal year, which started July 1, is now available for public review. The county has opened the budget hearing through Sept. 7 to take public comment. The County Commission will take action on the budget during a Sept. 7 meeting, when they’ll have...
Beaufort County, NCBeaufort County Now

Beaufort County Covid19 Update for September 1, 2021

You are receiving the attached message and email below from Beaufort County's EOC as a method of keeping you informed about our county's response to COVID-19. Click the image below to receive theenitre mutli-page PDF describing the complete up to date data regarding this Pandemic that never found its way to Beaufort County: Below.
Toledo, OHtoledo.com

Final Toledo Recovery Plan Public Meeting Tomorrow

The final public meeting to solicit input from Toledoans on how to direct the city’s $180.9 million American Rescue Plan Act funding will be 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd. The local program for the federal funding has been named the “Toledo Recovery Plan.”...
Beaufort County, SCblufftontoday.com

Bluffton, Beaufort County respond to COVID-19 case surge

Bluffton is implementing new procedures at Town Hall and Beaufort County Council has formed a committee to address protocols for employees amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. The town of Bluffton said that effective Aug. 30 it "will reduce staff in its offices to limit the opportunity for the...
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Code Changes And The Comprehensive Plan

This month Town Administrator Travis Machalek has a guest columnist – Community Development Director Randy Hunt. Town officials and staff are aware that community conversations are underway regarding amending the Development Code prior to the new Comprehensive Plan’s completion (expected by Dec. 31, 2022). Some are concerned that we may adopt amendments in the next year or so, only to find ourselves realizing that those amendments aren’t necessarily aligned with the Comp Plan’s adopted goals. Is amending the Code before finishing the new Comp Plan a wise idea?
Shelby County, ALShelby Reporter

Shelby County seeking public involvement in comprehensive plan process

Shelby County leaders are asking for residents’ input on how they want to see different facets of the county progress in the next 20 years. The Shelby County Department of Development Services is starting the process of creating the county’s next comprehensive plan, a resource designed to guide future growth related to residential development, parks and recreation, land use, transportation, natural resources, economic development, quality of life and public facilities.
Shelby County, AL280living.com

Shelby County set to begin study for a new comprehensive plan

The Shelby County Department of Development Services will take input from Shelby County residents to begin the process of creating Shelby County’s next Comprehensive Plan. With assistance from the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, the study will take 12 to 18 months to complete. The purpose of the Comprehensive...
Beaufort County, SClive5news.com

Beaufort County School Board expected to discuss mask mandate

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County School Board’s agenda for Monday night’s meeting includes legal advice on a possible mask mandate. Board members will likely learn the district’s options as a temporary law passed with the state’s budget, a proviso, that bans school districts from enacting mandates remains in effect.
Huntsville, TXHuntsville Item

City leaders expected to finalize comprehensive plan

HUNTSVILLE — Population growth has been sparked across the city of Huntsville. Now leaders in the community of more than 45,000 are in the final stages towards the development of a 10- to-20-year comprehensive plan, which will guide city leaders on how to handle future growth. “This is really setting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy