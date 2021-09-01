Final version of Envision Beaufort County – 2040 County Comprehensive Plan Available to the Public

This month Town Administrator Travis Machalek has a guest columnist – Community Development Director Randy Hunt. Town officials and staff are aware that community conversations are underway regarding amending the Development Code prior to the new Comprehensive Plan’s completion (expected by Dec. 31, 2022). Some are concerned that we may adopt amendments in the next year or so, only to find ourselves realizing that those amendments aren’t necessarily aligned with the Comp Plan’s adopted goals. Is amending the Code before finishing the new Comp Plan a wise idea?