Final version of Envision Beaufort County – 2040 County Comprehensive Plan Available to the Public
The Beaufort County Planning Commission is ready to present Envision Beaufort County – 2040 County Comprehensive Plan to County Council after 17 months of work. The plan encompasses the thought that Beaufort County is a great place to live, work, play. The final draft can be found here https://www.envisionbeaufortcounty.com/s/Beaufort-County-2040-Comprehensive-Plan-2.pdf. Printed...www.beaufortcountysc.gov
