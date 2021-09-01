Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Mom of 6 overcomes obstacles to earn her high school diploma at age 28

whmi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PATERSON, N.J) -- Dafani Peralta said she had to drop out of high school when she became pregnant 12 years ago and didn't have the support of her mom to continue her education. "I saw that my mom didn't even care about my education. She was really mad at me...

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Diploma#Commuting#Ged#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

To the 14 year old who had to forgo school to become a mother

Covid has had a terrible effect on us all as parents. We struggle with how to handle the fear of our little ones returning to school. Let's think about this though. We live in the greatest country in the world. We are educated and know when we have to let go and know that we have done everything we know to do to ensure their safety. We also need to remember we have choice as to whether we engage in virtual learning or in person. I often reflect on children around the world when contemplating my own choices and I was so moved by a women I met at a conference who told me at 14, she was a child bride. I had no understanding how in this day and age, there could still be such cultural bondage. She said she wished desperately to go to school but she was betrothed to an older man at 14 and a mother at 15. She said in underpopulated parts of India, this is not uncommon. I think of her often as I look at my girls who have choice in everything they do and it makes putting them on that bus that much more easier. So, I'm making the lunches, looking for backpacks and a mask every morning because I know every possible precaution has been taken, we have all been vaccinated and life must go on.
KidsPosted by
Vice

An 11-Year-Old Was Hospitalized for COVID. Her Mom Wants Schools Closed.

A mother from a small Texas town is fighting to shut the school district down after her 11-year-old daughter came home sick from school and was eventually hospitalized for COVID-19. “The school system has no mask mandates,” Terri Gurganious toldABC 13 on Tuesday. "No social distancing, they have nothing in place to keep our kids and staff safe."
Kidslasentinel.net

Things Parents Should Know Sending Their Kids Back to School

For the first time since March 2020, millions of students, pre-kindergarten to high school seniors, will be attending in-person classes. Aside from attending class, they will be also participating in extracurricular activities, like sports, music and clubs. Parents have many concerns and questions. Howard University News Service reached out to five physicians for answers, Dr. Hadie Shariat, pediatrician, Howard University Hospital; Dr. Katherine Hager, Infectious Disease Fellow, Howard University Hospital; Dr. Catherine Marshall, pediatrician at Balboa Pediatrics; Dr. Andrea Goings, pediatrician, Baby Doc House Calls, and Dr. Stacey Eadie, pediatrician at her own private practice, Peds in a Pod.
KidsTODAY.com

Should a high-risk child return to school in person?

NBC senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY with answers to questions about keeping kids safe from COVID-19 as they return to school. He advises the mother of a high-risk child to make sure her child wears a mask and look for what’s happening in their classroom.Aug. 24, 2021.
Family Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Of Six Earns Diploma At 28 After Dropping Out As Teen

According to Good Morning America, a mom in New Jersey is setting a positive example for her six children by reaching her longtime personal goal of getting her diploma. Dafani Peralta was forced to drop out of high school after getting pregnant with her first child and after having the baby at 15, she struggled to return to school. But at 28, she’s proving it’s better late than never and has finally earned her diploma.
Kidspix11.com

Tips to ease your kids back into school

As kids head back to school there’s always some jitters, but this year may be different. Many kids may be feeling anxious about going back to the classroom after being taught remotely for the last year. Dr. Patrice Reives-Bright, from Fidelis Care walks us through some steps that will help...
KidsWUHF

Tips to help parents as children return to school

When some local students return to school this week, most of them will be learning in-person for the first time in a year. However, it's not just students who may need help with the transition. Ahead of the return to class, some doctors say parents will benefit from learning transitional...
EducationWashington Examiner

Teachers stopped teaching, and home schooling doubled as a result

Despite what teachers union bosses such as Cecily Myart-Cruz claim, parents do, in fact, place a premium on their children learning their times tables instead of "the difference between a riot and a protest" and politically loaded uses of words such as "insurrection" and "coup." We know this because nearly 2.6 million students transitioned to home schooling during the mass school closures spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The overall number of households engaged in home schooling doubled in the last year and a half, such that 1 in 10 students nationwide is now home-schooled.
High SchoolNBC News

Brother and sister banned from high school for not wearing masks

The father of two high school students in California says his children are being discriminated against because of their religious beliefs after they refused to wear masks on the first day of school and are now banned from campus. “They were sent home and told not to come back with...
KidsVoice News

Working together to get our kids back to school

Here we are, staring down the barrel of COVID again. It’s been a difficult year for all of us. No one has fully escaped the burden of trying to make choices that impact our health and the health of others. The vast amount of uncertainly, misinformation and real-time adjustments of guidance has all of us weary and confused.
KidsPosted by
Axios

The health case for getting kids back to school in person

Parents are much more likely to report their kids are experiencing negative effects if they are going to school virtually during the pandemic than if they attend school in person. Why it matters: The new findings from the KFF Vaccine Monitor underscore the importance of keeping kids in school in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy