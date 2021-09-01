Litecast: UNI Preview, Alliance Talk, and Week 1 Gambling Picks
Game week has arrived, and since we talk about college football on the Litecast we of course had to start with blind speculation about Matt Campbell’s coaching future. The guys react to Iowa State’s initial depth chart and dive into our preview of the UNI game. We pick our offensive and defensive players we’re most excited to watch. Matt gives his special teams preview. And lastly, we predict how the game will play out.www.chatsports.com
