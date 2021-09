Holland hosted Zeeland East for the first conference match of the season. Levi Honderd scored two goals for Holland, both with put-back opportunities. In the second half, Zeeland East scored, but the game ended 2-1. “Zeeland East pressured us at the end of the match,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “They were disciplined and organized. I thought they had a very strong game plan. Two Levi Honderd goals and an incredible save by our goalie Nolan Currier allowed us to win tonight.” Holland is now 4-1-1 and 1-0 in the OK Green conference. In JV action, the Holland JV beat Zeeland East 5-0. The Holland JV team is now 4-1.