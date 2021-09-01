Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

GOOD MORNING BEDLAM AND MAMA SAID STRING BAND AT DAY BLOCK BREWING

By + Google Calendar
minnesotamonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning Bedlam has become an innovative force in the midwest folk scene. Their shows are known for their contagious energy. With tight soaring three part harmonies, and thumping kick-drum, they captivate their audience night after night with no intention of slowing down. Every song is a unique twist on what is generally dubbed as folk music.We want to surprise our audience from song to song. Rather than creating our music to fit a genre, we allow it to be an outpouring of our own stories and unique sound, says Isaak, frontman of GMB.

www.minnesotamonthly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#String Band#Bedlam#Folk Music#Mama Said#Gmb#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
Public HealthReporter

Rock Music Menu: Surging Covid wreaks havoc on concert tours

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like live music was finally back on track more than a year after the COVID-19 outbreak caused hundreds of artists around the world to be pulled off the road. Now, it’s starting to look like the celebration of live music returning may have been a bit premature as artists are postponing and cancelling dates and entire tours across the board.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Collin Raye Drops Lyric Video for Boot-Stompin’ “Rock ’N’ Roll Bone”

Collin Raye never hesitates to put out a boot-stompin’ country song. His earlier singles “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “My Kind of Girl”, and “I Can Still Feel You” all hit number one on Billboard‘s country music charts. Yet, despite his numerous successes in the genre, the chart-topping musician continues to pull inspiration from other musical fields. Raye will layer his tracks with inklings of Americana and splashes of rock to create songs that you would swear are already radio classics.
Rock Musicguitargirlmag.com

The Midnight Preachers Release Single + Video for “SUMMERTIME”

Irish rock band The Midnight Preachers release their new single titled “Summertime” to all digital outlets today. The song was produced by produced & mixed by the band’s Eoghan MacSheain in Wildwater Studios & mastered by Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal. “Summertime is a throwback to the mid-90s – summery vibes and...
Musicdigboston.com

YOUNG BAND OF BROTHERS CLUB 9-BALL ROCKS FOR ALL AGES

“Rock ain’t dead … as long as there’s some kid with a piece of shit drum set in his garage, it’s gonna keep going.”. The Cape Cod bar scene is currently home to three brothers who look like they travelled from the Sunset Strip in ’85 back to present day New England in Doc Brown’s DeLorean. Their goal: keep iconic rock and roll alive.
Musicloudersound.com

The Moon City Masters are putting fun, sunshine and colour back into rock’n’roll

Harmonising brothers The Moon City Masters have served time in lousy bands but now they're a Technicolour delight, proclaiming "The first step to being awesome is being bad" Meeting Jordan and Talor Steinberg is a little like meeting Bill and Ted. All megawatt smiles, lovable enthusiasm and glossy heads of hair, the 29-year-old twins from NYC exude the same Labrador-esque energy as the 80s film duo. The big difference is that while Bill and Ted’s band (Wyld Stallyns) were notoriously poor, the Moon City Masters are quite the opposite. Not that this was always the case.
MusicPosted by
EDNPub

Live Music by Greg Nestler

Musician Greg Nestler performs live in the Market Alley on Saturday, August 14. Greg interweaves soulful vocals and dynamic guitar playing which keeps bringing audiences back. Greg and his band have been delivering their fiery blend of soul/rock to audiences throughout the Northwest. Kick back with a beer in hand and enjoy some great tunes.
Public Healthwvgazettemail.com

A River Runs Through It: How the rock band Styx got through COVID

Classic rock band Styx had big plans for 2020. Lawrence Gowan, lead singer for the band, said Styx had a full schedule with more than 100 tour dates planned. “Styx had already played some shows in January and February,” the singer said. The band, best known for hits like “Renegade,”...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announces 'Doom Crew Inc.' Album, Drops 'Set You Free' Single

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will release its 11th studio album, "Doom Crew Inc.", on November 26 via Entertainment One (eOne). The album will be available digitally on CD and vinyl plus a deluxe edition that includes vinyl, CD longbox, cassette and more, pre-order now. Today, the band released the music video for the LP's first single, "Set You Free".
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

McGovern String Band to perform Wednesday

The McGovern String Band will perform at noon Wednesday, Sept. 1, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St. The band plays acoustic Americana and bluegrass, featuring the vocals of father and son Kelly McGovern (guitar) and Brian...
Musicfox7austin.com

Music in the Morning: Parker Jazz Club House Band

The Parker Jazz Club house band performs their original song, "In Walked Blondie." Head out to the Parker Jazz Club on Tuesday nights at 8:00 for their Jazz Therapy shows, where all medical professionals, teachers and educators can attend for free as a thank you for all of their service during the pandemic.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Billy Strings’ New Video for ‘In the Morning Light’ Will Crush Your Heart

Billy Strings’ new song “In the Morning Light” premieres with a music video that captures both undying love and insufferable loss. It’s a montage of couples, all of them in various stages of their relationships, but one romance stands out as the clip’s centerpiece: an elderly husband and wife in the final days of their time together. When the wife dies, the widower is haunted by her memory and the physical things she’s left behind: her coffee cup, her pill bottles. Directed by Stephen Kinigopoulos and Running Bear Films, the video is the very definition of heart-rending. “All the praise that I...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Billy Strings’ “In The Morning Light” debuts today; watch the official music video

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings’ new song, “In The Morning Light,” is debuting today. Watch/share the official music video, created by Running Bear Films, HERE. “In The Morning Light” is the second song unveiled from Strings’ highly anticipated new album, Renewal, which will be released September...
Music48hills.org

With ‘The Return of Pachyman,’ a worthy dub descendent of Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

It’s only after watching the informative visual for “Big Energy” by Pachy García—aka Pachyman, “Puerto Rico’s emergent champion of rub-a-dub-style”—that you instantly develop an inside-baseball type of love for his The Return of… Pachyman project. You can’t help but think about him running around his LA basement studio, 333 House, on each track, playing everything—bass, drums, piano, congas—layering it on top of each other, working it out like a lil madman on that reel-to-reel tape machine. Knob-twisting to the Gods like all get out on the effects board until he hits dub-wise perfection.
Rock Musicminnesotamonthly.com

STRINGDINGERS WITH JENNA & MARTIN @ DAY BLOCK BREWING COMPANY

Bonded by the bite of Minnesota winter, set free with the sounds of fast pickin’, and swimming in lyrics that can bring a tear to your eye or make your heart sing, Stringdingers are a dynamic string band that will ignite a fuse in your soul. With special Guests Jenna and Martin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy