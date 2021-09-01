GOOD MORNING BEDLAM AND MAMA SAID STRING BAND AT DAY BLOCK BREWING

Good Morning Bedlam has become an innovative force in the midwest folk scene. Their shows are known for their contagious energy. With tight soaring three part harmonies, and thumping kick-drum, they captivate their audience night after night with no intention of slowing down. Every song is a unique twist on what is generally dubbed as folk music.We want to surprise our audience from song to song. Rather than creating our music to fit a genre, we allow it to be an outpouring of our own stories and unique sound, says Isaak, frontman of GMB.