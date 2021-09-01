Cancel
Carrollton, GA

Art Work: UWG Students Grow Skills Alongside Faculty Mentorships

By Julie Lineback
westga.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Work: UWG Students Grow Skills Alongside Faculty Mentorships. The University of West Georgia recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Newnan campus to celebrate a new sculpture and mural designed by art students Trinity Dendy and Ariana Culver. The projects – commissioned by UWG’s School of the Arts (SOTA) with generous support from the Hollis Trust – are prime examples of the university’s strategic plan in progress.

www.westga.edu

#Public Art#Art Education#Art Work#Uwg#School Of The Arts#The Hollis Trust#Sota#Living Walls#Department Of Art
