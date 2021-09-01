Art Work: UWG Students Grow Skills Alongside Faculty Mentorships
Art Work: UWG Students Grow Skills Alongside Faculty Mentorships. The University of West Georgia recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Newnan campus to celebrate a new sculpture and mural designed by art students Trinity Dendy and Ariana Culver. The projects – commissioned by UWG’s School of the Arts (SOTA) with generous support from the Hollis Trust – are prime examples of the university’s strategic plan in progress.www.westga.edu
