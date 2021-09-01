Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not closing the count just yet’ after breaking goals record
Cristiano Ronaldo has promised there is even more to come from him after he established himself as international football’s record goalscorer. The 36-year-old, who recently returned to Manchester United, saw his first half spot-kick saved by Republic of Ireland’s teenage keeper Gavin Bazunu, but then secured Portugal a 2-1 World Cup qualifier victory with two last-gasp headers to take his tally to a remarkable 111.www.fourfourtwo.com
