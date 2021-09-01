Cancel
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not closing the count just yet’ after breaking goals record

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has promised there is even more to come from him after he established himself as international football’s record goalscorer. The 36-year-old, who recently returned to Manchester United, saw his first half spot-kick saved by Republic of Ireland’s teenage keeper Gavin Bazunu, but then secured Portugal a 2-1 World Cup qualifier victory with two last-gasp headers to take his tally to a remarkable 111.

